Police respond to scooter crash in Golden Beach

GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A scooter crash in Golden Beach caused traffic delays for early morning drivers.

Officials responded to the scene in the southbound lanes of Florida A1A near the 600 block of Ocean Boulevard, early Tuesday morning.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the scooter that was involved in the incident could be seen idle on the sidewalk.

Authorities said it was a single-vehicle crash after it was initially reported as a possible hit-and-run crash.

The southbound lanes of A1A were shut down but have since reopened.

It remains unclear what condition the driver is in.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.