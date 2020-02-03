Police respond to reports of suspicious package in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have responded to a reported suspicious package in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene in the area of 14th Street between Washington and Collins avenues at around 7:45 p.m., Monday.

POLICE: Avoid the area of 14 Street between Washington and Collins Avenue due to a suspicious package. @MiamiDadePD Bomb Squad is headed to the scene. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 4, 2020

Police said Miami-Dade Police’s bomb squad is headed to the scene to investigate.

Investigators are advising people to avoid the area.

