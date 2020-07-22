Police respond to reports of shots fired near NE Miami-Dade nursing home

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have responded to reports of shots fired near a Northeast Miami-Dade nursing home.

The shots were reported near the Pines Nursing Home, along the 300 block of Northeast 141st Street, Wednesday night.

Shots fired near a nursing home in NE Miami Dade. No known victims, but police are investigating and have expanded their crime scene after going property to property and searching around cars for evidence. No one from inside Pines Nursing home was hurt. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/97lWiNE6OE — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) July 23, 2020

As of 10 p.m., there were no known victims as a result of the shots being fired.

Miami-Dade Police continue to investigate the scene and have since expanded their scene, as they go from home to home and search around cars for evidence.

7News cameras captured a bullet casing laying on the street outside of the nursing home. All 42 patients inside of the nursing home were not hurt.

Investigators believe the shots that were fired ended up striking a vehicle. However, the vehicle is no longer in the area of the crime scene.

