Police respond to reports of shots fired in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence could be seen in Southwest Miami-Dade following reports of gunshots in the area.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene near Southwest 82nd Avenue and Kendall Drive, close to 10 p.m., Tuesday.

Neighbors said they heard about four gunshots.

After hearing the shots, neighbors said there was a lull, and the sound of helicopters circling the area soon followed.

Then, they said they heard another five to 10 gunshots.

Police have not yet commented on a cause for the shooting and have not given a description of the shooter.

It remains unknown if any injuries were suffered in the incident as of 11 p.m.

Miami-Dade Police cruisers have blocked several roads in the neighborhood.

The scene remains active while police investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.