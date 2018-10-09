Police respond to reports of man trying to set person on fire in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews have responded to a residential area after a man reportedly tried to set another person on fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of Southwest 142nd Lane and Boggs Drive, just after 3 p.m., Tuesday.

The initial 911 call was made regarding a fire that started at a home. However, 7SkyForce HD hovered overhead where smoke or signs of a house fire were not visible.

Officials said they were investigating the possibility of one person trying to set another person on fire on the home’s property.

