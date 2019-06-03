Police respond to reports of armed robbery at Miami Springs bank

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently on scene investigating reports of an armed robbery at a bank in Miami Springs.

Miami Springs Police responded to a Wells Fargo bank in the area of Northwest 36th Street and Kenmore Drive just after 9 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where officers could be seen putting up crime scene tape outside of the building.

Unconfirmed reports were made about a man who went into the bank and presented a note to a bank teller that read he had an explosive device on him.

It is unknown how much money the man fled the bank with.

