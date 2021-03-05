Police respond to reported suspicious package in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have responded to a reported suspicious package in downtown Miami.

City of Miami Police were dispatched to the area of Biscayne Boulevard and East Flagler Street at around 10:30 a.m., Friday.

Officers have closed the southbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard between Northeast Second Avenue and Southeast First Avenue until further notice.

Police said the closures may affect Miami-Dade Transit operations in the area.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

