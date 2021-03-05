Police respond to reported suspicious package in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have responded to a reported suspicious package in downtown Miami.

City of Miami Police were dispatched to the area of Biscayne Boulevard and East Flagler Street at around 10:30 a.m., Friday.

TRAFFIC ALERT! Due to a suspicious package in the area of Biscayne Blvd. & E. Flagler St. Biscayne Blvd. Southbound between N.E. 2 Ave and S.E. 1 Ave is closed. This closure may affect @IRideMDT transportation in the area. pic.twitter.com/zGEgHPO7HV — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 5, 2021

Officers have closed the southbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard between Northeast Second Avenue and Southeast First Avenue until further notice.

Police said the closures may affect Miami-Dade Transit operations in the area.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.