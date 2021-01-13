Police respond to report of shots fired in Lauderhill, at least 1 injured

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have responded to reports of shots fired in Lauderhill.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Lauderhill Police responded to the scene in the area of 5300 NW 16th Street, Wednesday, at around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, officers learned that two men in a vehicle got into a shootout with a second group of people. Both groups fled the area.

A vehicle carrying the shooting victim crashed in the area of Northwest 55th Avenue and 16th Street where they then stole a white utility van.

The occupants of the van then bailed out in front of Florida Medical Center, while the shooting victim went into the emergency room.

Police have set up a perimeter in the area that goes to the south of Oakland Park Boulevard to search for the remaining subjects.

No arrests have been made, and the extent of any injuries remains unclear.

