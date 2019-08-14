Police respond to possible swatting call in Pembroke Pines neighborhood

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have responded to a possible report of swatting inside a Pembroke Pines community.

A Pembroke Pines Police SWAT Team responded to the home in the area of Southwest 157th Avenue and Enclave Circle West, inside the Grand Palms Golf and Country Club development, Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they received a call just before 5 p.m. that advised them of a domestic-related shooting inside a home in the area. The caller also said there was one victim with a gunshot wound as well as hostages inside of the home.

According to police, the call is believed to be a possible swatting prank call.

UPDATE: All parties on scene have been detained. There are no safety alerts to the surroundings residences. We have no confirmation of a crime at this time. The investigation remains on-going. https://t.co/uJyeveaQX5 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) August 14, 2019

While officers were establishing a perimeter around the home, police said one man was seen leaving the home and was safely detained. Investigators then spoke to two additional men inside of the home, who were then asked to step outside before being detained.

Police said all parties on the scene have been detained, and there are no safety alerts to the surrounding residences.

Investigators searched the home and found no gunshot victims or hostages inside, police said.

As of 6:15 p.m., no charges have been filed in this incident.

Police said as of Wednesday afternoon, no crime appeared to have taken place inside of the residence.

7 Skyforce HD captured police detaining two people outside of the home.

Aerial footage also captured fire rescue units near the home.

Police temporarily blocked off the nearby roads while detectives investigated. The roadways have since reopened.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.

