Police respond to possible home invasion in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have responded to the scene of a possible home invasion in North Miami.

North Miami Police officers responded to the home near Northeast 29th Street and Fourth Avenue, just before 4:30 p.m., Friday.

Officials said somebody came home and was confronted by an intruder inside.

According to police, the intruder had to be treated by medics before he was taken into custody.

The intruder was seen with a bandage around his head as he was hauled off by authorities.

Crime scene investigators were on the scene taking photos of what appeared to be blood near the property’s side door.

Detectives continue to work the scene and conduct their investigation.

