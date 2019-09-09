Police respond to possible grenade found in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a possible grenade was found in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to a Waste Management facility in the area of Southwest 208th Avenue and Pembroke Road just after 10:30 a.m., Monday.

PPPD is on scene at Waste Management (20701 Pembroke Rd) regarding a possible grenade that was located during garbage sorting. No safety alerts at this time – the item is isolated near the rear of the facility. A Bomb Squad has been requested to assess & remove the grenade. pic.twitter.com/hQEXb1K7qn — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 9, 2019

The item was found during a garbage sorting.

Bomb squad is currently responding to the scene.

