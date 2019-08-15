Police respond to possible bomb threat at Miami Northwestern High School

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are currently on scene at Miami Northwestern Senior High School after receiving a call about a bomb threat.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the school, located in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 71st Street, at approximately 10:15 a.m., Thursday.

School in Miami-Dade County starts on Monday but several teachers, clubs and sports teams were reportedly on campus.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where officers from multiple agencies could be seen near the front gate of the school.

A Tactical Response Team has also responded and is currently searching the campus.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to road closures.

