Police respond to man making threats in Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police set up a perimeter in Hollywood after a person made threats in a house and gunshots were heard Wednesday morning.

According to Hollywood Police, there is an active scene near the 6200 block between Taft and Sheridan streets. Police responded to a person making threats inside a home around 4 a.m.

#Activescene in the area of 6200 block betweeen Taft and Sheridan. Sheridan and Taft at N. 62 Avenue closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. More info to come. — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) August 8, 2018

More info: Around 4am Hollywood police responded to a subject making threats at a home in the area of 6200 block btwn Taft/Sheridan. Upon arrival, gunshots were heard. Officers immediately set up a perimeter and out of an abundance of caution, evacuated the surrounding area. — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) August 8, 2018

Police said they heard gunshots when they arrived. A perimeter was immediately set up and, out of caution, police evacuated surrounding areas.

Police have since shut down traffic to both drivers and pedestrians at North 62nd Avenue near Sheridan and Taft streets.

