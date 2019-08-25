Police respond to domestic dispute in Miami, man hospitalized

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting involving a Miami-Dade Police Department officer that left one man injured.

The incident happened in the 4900 block of Northwest 199th Street, Sunday.

According to officials, officers responded to a violent domestic dispute in the area.

When police arrived on the scene, the female victim showed apparent signs of injury.

The police made contact with the suspected offender, a confrontation began and the two parties fired shots.

Officials said the offender was shot several times in his lower extremities. The officer was not harmed.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the offender to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center.

He remains in stable condition.

