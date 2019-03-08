Police respond to disturbance involving two students at Miami Edison Senior High School

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have responded to a disturbance involving two students at Miami Edison Senior High School in Miami.

City of Miami Police allegedly requested additional agencies as backup to the campus, located in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and Sixth Avenue, on Friday morning.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Schools Police officers responded to the high school.

Miami-Dade School Police officials said the situation is under control.

A cell phone video was posted to social media, showing commotion among a large group of students.

Parents and students could be seen outside of the school just before noon.

One grandmother received a call from her grandson after the commotion started.

“He was telling me there was something going on here with the police, and I said, ‘Well, let me go see what happened because I never see him calling me like that,'” said the grandmother.

7 SkyForce HD flew over the scene as one student could be seen being taken into custody.

There were no injuries reported from the disturbance.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area due to heavy traffic delays as police continue to investigate.

