Police respond to bomb threat in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have responded to a reported bomb threat in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police tweeted out that the 900 block of Ocean Drive and Ocean Court was closed after they received a bomb threat.

Update: 940 Ocean Drive and 960 Ocean Drive are voluntarily evacuating by order of their management. Pedestrian traffic restricted. https://t.co/p0xvZne4ea — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) August 9, 2018

Two buildings in the area have voluntarily evacuated while police respond to the scene.

Police have also brought out K9 officers to help with the investigation.

It is recommended that pedestrians avoid the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

