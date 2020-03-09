Police respond to bomb threat at Miami Springs hotel

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and fire rescue crews have responded to a bomb threat at a hotel in Miami Springs.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 4800 block of Northwest 36th Street just after 11:20 a.m., Monday.

Miami Springs Police are conducting an investigation in the 4800 block of NW 36 Street. Please avoid the area for now. — Miami Springs Police (@MiamiSpringsPD) March 9, 2020

Authorities said a threat was phoned in to the Days Inn hotel, prompting the building to be evacuated.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where officers could be seen blocking off traffic in the area.

MDFR officials said hazmat crews have responded to the scene to investigate.

The evacuated guests and employees are waiting in the lobby area of a nearby Comfort Suites hotel until the scene is deemed safe.

The east and westbound lanes of Northwest 36th Street between 44th Avenue and 49th Avenue have temporarily been shut down.

