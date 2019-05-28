Police respond to bomb threat at Lotus House Women’s Shelter in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have set up a perimeter as they investigate a bomb threat at the Lotus House Women’s Shelter in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to the shelter, located in the area of Northwest 15th Street and Second Avenue just before 10 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said the building has been evacuated while the investigation is underway.

