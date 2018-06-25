Police respond to barricaded subject in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have responded to a person barricaded inside a residence in Pembroke Pines.

Officers were seen actively working the scene in the area of 109th Terrace and Taft Street, Monday night.

According to officials, the barricaded person is considered dangerous, though it’s unclear whether there are any weapons inside.

Active Police Scene – Officers are on scene at a residence in the area of 109 Terrace & Taft Street regarding a barricaded subject; unknown on weapons at this time. Residents, please stay clear of the immediate area as roadway access may be temporarily blocked. pic.twitter.com/HhOsXAh0Fx — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 26, 2018

Residents are advised to stay clear of the area due to temporarily blocked roadways.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.