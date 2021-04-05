Police respond to barricaded subject in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have responded to a subject who has barricaded themself inside a Miami home.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene near Northwest 46th Street and 5th Avenue, Monday afternoon.

PIO is on scene at the media staging area located at N.W. 5th Avenue and 48th Street reference a barricaded subject. Officers have since evacuated the surrounding area which included an elderly living facility. pic.twitter.com/iP0gxe01S6 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 5, 2021

According to Police Chief Art Acevedo, officers first received the call at 12:05 p.m.

Acevedo also added that the subject is an 80-year-old man who is dealing with a psychological crisis.

Police have evacuated the surrounding area, including an elderly living facility, while they work the incident.

