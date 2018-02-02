Police respond to barricaded subject in Goulds

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have responded to reports of a barricaded subject in the Goulds neighborhood of Southwest Miami-Dade, Friday.

Officers could be spotted at the scene near Southwest 216th Street and 119th Avenue just before 12:30 p.m.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the subject is a man threatening to harm himself.

Police also said the Special Response Team is also responding to the scene.

