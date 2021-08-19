SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the scene of a barricaded subject at a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene near Southwest 108th Avenue and 222nd Street, Thursday morning.

Officers have been on the scene for hours attempting to get a man out of the house.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.