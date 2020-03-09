Police respond to barricaded man inside North Miami Beach home

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have responded to a North Miami Beach home after a man barricaded himself inside following a domestic incident.

North Miami Beach Police, SWAT team members and crisis negotiators responded to the home, located on the 1100 block of Northeast 179th Street, early Monday morning.

The North Miami Beach Police tweeted there is currently no threat to the public.

@myNMBPolice is in the are of 1100 Block NE 179 Street regarding a domestic incident. A male is barricaded inside the home. Crisis Negotiators and SWAT is on the scene. No threat to the public at this time. Monitor for details. #184 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) March 9, 2020

