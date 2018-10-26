Police respond to Aventura condo possibly linked to mail bomb suspect’s family

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A heavy police presence has been spotted at the scene where a serial mail bomber’s family is believed to live in Aventura.

Members of the FBI and Avenutra Police have blocked off an area near Northeast 183rd Street and 31st Court, since just before 5 p.m., Friday.

A dark tinted pickup truck believed to belong to investigators were seen hauling a trailer into a condominium complex. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue were also in the area, but it’s unclear if there’s any connection to that scene.

It’s believed the family of 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc lives or has lived at the location. Sayoc was arrested in Plantation, Friday morning after, federal officials said he sent explosive devices and suspicious packages to politicians across the country.

