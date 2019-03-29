Police respond to armed barricaded subject in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently on scene of a barricaded person who is armed in Miami Beach.

Officials took to Twitter to announce that they responded to the scene in the 7300 block of Harding Avenue just before 10 a.m., Friday.

POLICE ACTIVITY: Officers are along the 7300blk of Harding Avenue at the scene of a disturbance and now barricaded subject who is armed. MEDIA STAGING: 74/Harding Ave. PIO @ERodriguez782 is heading to the scene. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 29, 2019

SWAT team units were called to the scene as well.

It’s unclear what led to the person being barricaded.

