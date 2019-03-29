Police respond to armed barricaded subject in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently on scene of a barricaded person who is armed in Miami Beach.
Officials took to Twitter to announce that they responded to the scene in the 7300 block of Harding Avenue just before 10 a.m., Friday.
SWAT team units were called to the scene as well.
It’s unclear what led to the person being barricaded.
