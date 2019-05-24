Police respond to 2 stabbings at Miami Metromover stations

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are currently investigating two separate stabbings at Metromover stations in Miami.

Miami-Dade Police first responded to the Government Center Metromover Station, located in the area of Northwest First Street and First Avenue, just before 2 p.m., Friday.

Shortly after, a second stabbing occurred at the Eleventh Street Metromover Station, located in the area if Northeast 11th Street and First Avenue.

ALERT: Eleventh Street Metromover station will be bypassed due to police activity. Updates to follow. — Miami-Dade Transit (@IRideMDT) May 24, 2019

Officials said two adult victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police have one suspect in custody. It is unknown if the man is connected to both stabbings.

