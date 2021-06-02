MIAMI (WSVN) - Police in Miami have responded to an active situation where a man attempted to shoot someone before barricading himself inside a home.

City of Miami Police responded to the home, located along Northwest Eighth Avenue and 51st Street, just after 10:45 a.m., Wednesday.

We are currently on scene investigating a man who was seen shooting in the area of NW 8 Ave & 51 St. The subject apparently barricaded himself inside 5101 NW 8 Ave. Avoid the area as officers cautiously investigate. pic.twitter.com/ZL06WHHSzy — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 2, 2021

Authorities said the situation stemmed from a verbal dispute between two tenants.

A victim told police a man shot at him but missed, and the bullet hit a tire. The victim was able to flee the scene while the shooter barricaded himself inside a home.

Police said they don’t want anyone to be alarmed but to keep them aware of what’s happening.

“Right now, we believe he’s armed. We don’t know if he is accompanied by anyone else, but we have obviously cornered off the streets to alert people that there may be an armed person barricaded inside,” said Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat. “We’re making every attempt to make contact with him right now. We don’t want to alarm people. We just want to make people aware that we are on the scene, and we’re trying to see if he surrenders.”

Residents are advised to avoid the area, as police remain at the active scene.

