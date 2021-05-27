SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders are currently on scene of a fatal construction accident in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at a Publix under construction along Bird Road and Southwest 114th Avenue just after 9:30 a.m., Thursday.

Authorities said it was a fatal accident but did not provide additional details.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a body could be seen covered by a yellow tarp.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

