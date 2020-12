NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of kayakers have been saved after capsizing in the middle of the Haulover Inlet.

7 Skyforce hovered over the scene Thursday afternoon as a man, woman and a dog were saved from the sea.

They were brought to shore safely by an Indian Creek Police rescue boat.

Luckily, no one was hurt, and the dog is OK, too.

