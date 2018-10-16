Police: reports of body in Homestead dumpster unfounded

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police were called to an apartment complex after receiving a call regarding a body inside a dumpster in Homestead.

Officials responded around 10 a.m. to the Coral Grove Apartments along Southwest Third Street and 12th Avenue, Tuesday.

A death investigation was launched with its focus on a dumpster near the building.

7SkyForce hovered over the area as several crime scene vehicles could be seen parked on the north side of the apartment complex.

Authorities concluded the 911 call they received was incorrect, and no body was discovered.

