Police release video, pass out fliers in search for SW Miami-Dade hit-and-run driver

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance footage that captured a fatal Southwest Miami-Dade hit-and-run and passed out fliers, as they continue their search for the driver responsible.

Rupert Webley, 68, was killed when he was struck by a silver Hyundai along Southwest 112th Avenue and 184th Street, Sunday night.

“Junior is the eldest one of the family, and we’re going to miss him very, very much,” Mike Webley, the victim’s brother, said. “We’re missing him already.”

Miami-Dade Police passed out fliers to the community to ask for help identifying the driver of the car.

“I want to appeal to anybody out there who might be able to shed light on this incident, to come forward and help us bring closure to this incident,” Peter Webley, the victim’s brother, said.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

