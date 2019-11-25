Police release video of suspected South Florida car part thief

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video of a man wanted for stealing car parts in Hollywood.

The video showed a man removing part of an exhaust system in October.

Investigators said he has committed thefts at repair shops across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.