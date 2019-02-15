Police release video of Miami Beach Tesla crash

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released video showing the shocking moment a Tesla collided with an SUV in Miami Beach.

Video shows a black SUV making a U-Turn at the intersection of Fountain Street and the MacAurthur Causeway when a Tesla runs a red light and crashes into the car.

“An impact so hard, it nearly cuts that SUV in half,” said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez.

All three passengers in the SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle and were taken to the hospital with critical and life-threatening injuries.

“We’re talking spinal fractures, collapsed lungs, one with a traumatic brain injury,” Rodriguez said.

The driver of the Tesla, who police identified as Jose Soto, and a second passenger in the car were not hurt.

The crash took place on Oct. 21 at about 1:05 a.m. However, police just released the surveillance video.

Police said Soto was driving at 128 miles per hour when the crash occurred.

“That’s reckless endangerment for everyone,” Ernesto said.

Police said the SUV had the right-of-way, but they believe Soto was trying to make a yellow light.

“At 128 miles per hour, I don’t think anyone stood a chance,” Rodriguez said.

Soto has since been charged with three counts of reckless driving.

