Police release video of man wanted in rape of woman at Miami Springs hotel

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers are searching for a man who was caught on camera wanted for the rape of a woman in a Miami Springs hotel.

Officers released surveillance video Monday of a man they said walked into the lobby of the Clarion Inn and Suites at 5301 NW 36 St. and forced his way into a woman’s room.

Police said the man threatened her with a box cutter and then sexually assaulted her.

The incident took place on Dec. 3.

If you have any information on this man’s identity, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

