Police release video of man they believe broke into Little Haiti home, sexually assaulted woman

MIAMI (WSVN) - New surveillance video was released by police shows a man they believe sexually assaulted a woman in the Little Haiti area, and they said he’s tried to do it to another.

Miami Police are searching for the man seen in the video walking with a bicycle, Thursday, after they said he forced himself into a Little Haiti house and sexually assaulted a woman.

An hour prior to that sexual assault, police said the same subject tried to enter another woman’s home, but the woman managed to get away. The subject then fled the scene.

In both cases, the man was described as a thin-built muscular black male who was last seen wearing a dark blue long sleeve shirt, jeans, dark shoes and a baseball cap.

If you recognize who this man is, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

