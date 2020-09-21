Police release video of fatal hit-and-run in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video showing a hit-and-run that killed a man in Lauderhill.

The incident happened along Northwest 18th Street and 31st Avenue just after 9 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators are looking for a 2016 black Cadillac sedan with front-end damage.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

