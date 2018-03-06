MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who was caught on camera breaking into a body shop in Miami, last year.

The newly released video shows the marked perpetrator breaking into Allstate Custom Paint & Body along West Flagler Street, near Northwest 12th Avenue, Sept. 16.

The subject is seen hopping a fence to enter the property. Once inside, employees said, he took nearly $2,000 worth of equipment before jumping back over the fence with the stolen goods.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

