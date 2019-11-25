Police release surveillance video to help identify Miami robbers

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video to help identify crooks who robbed a man of his bag in Miami.

The robbery happened in the area of Southwest 13th Court and Eighth Street at around 4 p.m. on Nov. 13.

The video shows one of the thieves punching a man in the face — while he was riding a scooter — and the other grabbing his bag.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

