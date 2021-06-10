NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video of a fatal drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The video captured the moment the victim’s car crashed into a fence in the area of Northwest 29th Avenue and 52nd Street, overnight Tuesday.

Police said two people were sitting inside the parked car when another vehicle pulled up ad opened fire.

Lucretia Braithwaite, 19, died at the scene and Johnnie Dixson Jr., 19, succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the hospital.

SEEKING INFORMATION: On 6/8/21, the pictured victims were killed in the area of NW 52 Street & NW 29 Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305)471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/GZcoTOW4js — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 9, 2021

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.