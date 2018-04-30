Police release surveillance video of suspected Little Haiti rapist

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police have released new surveillance video that captures a man accused of sexually assaulting one woman and trying to kidnap another in Little Haiti.

According to investigators, 34-year-old Tavares Anthony Canty entered a house in the neighborhood and tried to kidnap a woman inside, Thursday, at around 7 a.m.

The video shows the suspect running toward the victim, then grabbing her as he tries to push himself into her home. The woman is seen trying to push him away, and after a brief struggle, she is seen wresting herself from his grasp and running away.

UPDATE: The video below is of Tavares Anthony Canty who is wanted for attempted kidnapping & a sexual assault case that occurred the early morning of April 26, 2018 in #littlehaiti @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/DUsbwwsMRx — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 30, 2018

Officials said she was able to get away.

But shortly after, police said, the armed suspect sexually assaulted another woman in the same area.

Late last week, police released another surveillance video showing Canty walking down a street in the neighborhood while pushing his bicycle and carrying what appears to be a cardboard box.

Police believe Canty is armed and dangerous. They are offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

If you have any information on Canty’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for that $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.