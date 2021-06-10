NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video that, they hope, will lead to a break in the drive-by shooting deaths of two 19-year-olds in Brownsville.

Pastor Cookie Braithwaite described her daughter, Lucretia Braithwaite, as a loving person days after she was killed in the drive-by in Northwest Miami-Dade.

​”She was just one of those that would put a smile on your face,” Braithwaite said. “She was a funny person. She was witty. I used to call her my smart kid because she was the one that would help everyone and keep you laughing.”

The pastor said she adopted her daughter when she was 8 months old.​ She said the last time she spoke to her was about three weeks ago when she tried to convince her daughter to come back to the church and go to college.

“She said, ‘Mom, I’m coming over there. We’re going to go through the computer, and so I can see what college I want to go to,’ and that was our last conversation,” Braithwaite said.

Tragically, just after midnight this past Tuesday, Lucretia was killed near the area of Northwest 29th Avenue and 52nd Street.

Miami-Dade Police released new surveillance video of the moments the car she was in crashed into a fence while trying to escape a hail of gunfire. In the video, what appears to be muzzle flashes could be seen coming from the suspect’s car.

Police said Lucretia and Johnnie Dixson Jr. were in a parked car when the other vehicle drove up and began firing.

While Lucretia died at the scene of the shooting, Dixson was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.​

In the aftermath of the shooting, dozens of evidence markers could be seen scattered across the road, and balloons and flowers have been left behind in memory of the two victims.

“This has been very hard on everyone,” Braithwaite said. “Guns and killing one another is not the answer.”

Police hope the public will see the video, recognize the suspect’s car and speak up. Lucretia’s family said they are hoping for the same.

“Turn them in and let them know doing the right thing is the best thing to do,” Braithwaite said. “You can save another life. You can save another child’s life.”

If you have any information on this fatal drive-by shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

