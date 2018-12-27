Police release surveillance video of fatal shooting at Fort Lauderdale gas station

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video that shows the fatal shooting of a man at a Fort Lauderdale gas station.

Video shows the suspect pulling up to a Westar gas station near Northwest Seventh Avenue and Broward Boulevard in a black car. Shortly after, the victim, identified as 44-year-old Emmanuel Watts, pulls up in a champagne-colored Cadillac.

The suspect then opens fire as the victim gets out of his car. Watts tried to run inside the store with the gunman chasing after him.

Several innocent bystanders were inside the gas station at the time.

The gunman eventually fled the scene. Watts was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Police are now searching for a later model Dodge Dart.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

