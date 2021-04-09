Police release surveillance video of fatal Fort Lauderdale hit-and-run amid search for driver

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video of a fatal hit-and-run involving a tourist in Fort Lauderdale, as investigators continue their search for the driver involved in the collision.

Glen Flaherty was fatally struck while crossing Northeast Fourth Avenue near 15th Street, early Thursday.

“It’s just hard to even comprehend that in the middle of the night, you get that kind of call,” Maureen Anderson, the victim’s sister, said. “He will be missed greatly. It’s hard to believe that somebody would do that — hit somebody and just drive away.”

Anderson said her brother, who resides in Minneapolis, was on vacation in South Florida when he was killed.

“We just got a call that he was taken to the hospital after being hit by a truck or a large car, and that person took off,” she said.

Surveillance cameras captured the collision and the driver speeding away from the scene.

“The driver of this cargo van never attempted to stop or render any aid to the victim,” Fort Lauderdale Police spokesperson Casey Liening said. “He immediately turned to go eastbound on Northeast 16th Street and get out of the area as quickly as he could.”

“If anybody can give any information to the police, it would help our family so much,” Anderson said.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Fort Lauderdale Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.