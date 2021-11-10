PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera burglarizing a business in Pembroke Pines.

Authorities released surveillance video of the crook smashing the front door of the Grand Cafe, located on Pembroke Road, near South Flamingo Road, just before 1:45 a.m. Friday.

Investigators said he got away with several items.

If you have any information on this business burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

