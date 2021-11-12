NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video from a shooting that left a woman dead.

The video from June 21 shows three people running around the corner and shooting at a group of people.

Among those in the group was Shadricka Crump and her 10-year-old son. Crump was shot and ended up dying in her son’s arms.

Another man in the group was also hit by gunfire.

Police are asking for anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

