Police release surveillance showing thief ditching stolen truck with toddler inside

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released new surveillance video footage of the moment a thief abandoned a stolen pickup truck with a 2-year-old inside in Fort Lauderdale.

The pickup was stolen Sunday outside a home near Southeast 11th Avenue and Sixth Street.

The theft happened after a family arrived home and began unloading groceries from the truck while the baby was asleep in the back.

While the truck was briefly unattended, a subject jumped inside and sped off with it. However, the thief abandoned the truck down the street, and the husband was able to chase the truck and retrieve the vehicle with the infant inside.

“The male victim runs down the driveway, looks south of the residence, sees the vehicle abandoned. The child was still inside the vehicle unharmed,” said Fort Lauderdale Police detective Tracy Figone.

Detectives believe the subject is young and may even be a minor.

If you have any information on this car theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

