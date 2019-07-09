Police release surveillance of porch pirate in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman caught on camera stealing packages outside of a Fort Lauderdale home.

Cameras were rolling outside of a home on the 600 block of Northwest Second Avenue on the morning of June 26.

A woman could be seen walking up to the front door and grabbing two packages before taking off on a bicycle.

Officials said the packages were dropped off a short time before she took them.

The porch pirate was last seen wearing a blue ad orange shirt, gray leggings with orange stripes and a black hat with the brand name Adidas in white lettering.

If you have any information on this residential burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

