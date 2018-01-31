Police release surveillance of Miramar package theft

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police have released new video of a package theft.

The November 2017 package theft took place in a gated community near Southwest 34th Street and 171st Avenue.

The video shows the man coming up to the front door and swiping some packages in broad daylight.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

