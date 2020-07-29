Police release surveillance footage of fatal hit-and-run in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver behind a fatal hit-and-run in Miami.

City of Miami Police released surveillance footage of the crash that took place along North Miami Avenue and 55th Street at approximately 10:20 p.m. on July 11.

A pedestrian was crossing North Miami Avenue when a light-colored SUV struck him.

The vehicle then merged into the turning lane before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

On Thursday the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are seeking help from the public in locating the vehicle and suspect involved in the hit-and-run.

The SUV is believed to have front-end damage due to the crash.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.