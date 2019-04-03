Police release surveillance footage in hopes of finding man tied to Habitat for Humanity ReStore fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released additional surveillance footage in hopes of finding a man believed to be tied to a fire that took place at a Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

Previously released footage showed a man around the Fort Lauderdale store, who police suspect might know something about the crime.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the fire started in a dumpster and spread to a City Furniture trailer outside the store near Southwest Fifth Avenue and Broward Boulevard on March 18.

The man was caught on camera surveying the area where the fire would later break out.

He was said to have damaged a security camera on Sunday afternoon before the fire broke out the following day.

“We made some changes in our surveillance cameras. We’re certainly more alert about what’s going on, on the premises. Fortunately, this happened outside after hours and there was no damage to the interior of the building, just some damage to the outside,” said general manager Casey Huber.

The store sells used, donated and refurbished furniture to finance charitable projects in the community.

If you have any information on the man seen on camera, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

